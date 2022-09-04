Mumbai: Kids not welcome at Sewri TB Hospital

Hospital is turning away all patients below 14 years of age, as it has shut its paediatric ward

Sewri TB Hospital

One of the largest civic-run TB hospitals in the city hasn’t been treating paediatric patients for the last three years. The Sewri TB hospital is one of the biggest dedicated TB hospitals in Asia, with a capacity of around 1,000 beds. At any time, the hospital has around 350 to 400 patients receiving treatment. But, the hospital hasn’t taken in a single paediatric patient since 2019.

According to authorities, the hospital used to have a six-bedded ward for paediatric patients, but in 2020, after the building went under renovation, it was shut down. Ganesh Acharya, activist and member of Mumbai TB Collective, a group that advocates for TB patients said, “A month ago, we tried getting an 11-year-old girl admitted to the hospital, but the staff refused. Since her condition was deteriorating, we admitted her to Wadia Hospital.”

According to Acharya, the BMC has signed an MoU with Wadia to treat TB patients, but that’s only for Mumbai patients. “The girl was from Thane and had financial issues, as she was staying with her grandparents. Even JJ Hospital has a one-month waiting period for admission at its dedicated paediatric TB centre.” He added, “We will raise the issue with BMC officials.”

Last month, mid-day had reported about several medical posts lying vacant at the TB hospital. Dr Lalit Anande, former superintendent of the TB hospital, said, “It’s unfortunate that despite such a great legacy, the TB hospital has not been able to provide healthcare to every age group.”

Dr Namrata Kaur, superintendent of Sewri TB hospital, confirmed that they are currently only “treating patients who are above 14 years of age”. “The paediatric ward has been shut. The term of the paediatrician at the hospital has also expired.”

