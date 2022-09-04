Breaking News
Mumbai: Cyber-fraudster poses as company's MD, dupes CFO of Rs 8.55 lakh
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit student hit with metal rod for touching teacher's bike
Tea seller working at Congress office, seeks ticket to contest elections
Mumbai customs recovers 87 capsules of cocaine swallowed by Ghana passenger
Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Kids not welcome at Sewri TB Hospital

Mumbai: Kids not welcome at Sewri TB Hospital

Updated on: 04 September,2022 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Top

Hospital is turning away all patients below 14 years of age, as it has shut its paediatric ward

Mumbai: Kids not welcome at Sewri TB Hospital

Sewri TB Hospital


One of the largest civic-run TB hospitals in the city hasn’t been treating paediatric patients for the last three years. The Sewri TB hospital is one of the biggest dedicated TB hospitals in Asia, with a capacity of around 1,000 beds. At any time, the hospital has around 350 to 400 patients receiving treatment. But, the hospital hasn’t taken in a single paediatric patient since 2019.


According to authorities, the hospital used to have a six-bedded ward for paediatric patients, but in 2020, after the building went under renovation, it was shut down. Ganesh Acharya, activist and member of Mumbai TB Collective, a group that advocates for TB patients said, “A month ago, we tried getting an 11-year-old girl admitted to the hospital, but the staff refused. Since her condition was deteriorating, we admitted her to Wadia Hospital.” 

Also read: Mumbai: Three held for recording private videos of multiple women in Sewri


According to Acharya, the BMC has signed an MoU with Wadia to treat TB patients, but that’s only for Mumbai patients. “The girl was from Thane and had financial issues, as she was staying with her grandparents. Even JJ Hospital has a one-month waiting period for admission at its dedicated paediatric TB centre.” He added, “We will raise the issue with BMC officials.” 

Last month, mid-day had reported about several medical posts lying vacant at the TB hospital.  Dr Lalit Anande, former superintendent of the TB hospital, said, “It’s unfortunate that despite such a great legacy, the TB hospital has not been able to provide healthcare to every age group.”

Dr Namrata Kaur, superintendent of Sewri TB hospital, confirmed that they are currently only “treating patients who are above 14 years of age”. “The paediatric ward has been shut.  The term of the paediatrician at the hospital has also expired.”

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sewri brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK