Mumbai: Three held for recording private videos of multiple women in Sewri

Updated on: 01 September,2022 05:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT act, we are further investigating the matter in detail for which the help of cyber crime cell and the Mumbai crime branch will be taken, said an official.

The Sewri Police arrested a group of three men for allegedly recording videos of multiple women in the Darukhana area in Mumbai, the police said. The arrested trio had been secretly recording videos through the windows of their houses, Sewri Police said on Thursday.


According to the police, earlier this week, the Sewri Police had got a tip-off that a group had been involved in secretly recording private videos of women in the area. The police began to investigate and during the course of investigation, a victim alleged that she had learnt about the accused being involved in the matter. Within three days of receiving the tip-off the officials unearthed the crime and have also seized several gadgets including laptop and mobile phones from the accused for further investigations.

Those arrested so far have been identified as Satish Harijan, 29, Stephan Nadar, 21 and Sarwana Harijan, 23. The police suspect that the accused had been involved in recording women from the area since 2019 and have been further investigating to find if the videos were also uploaded online.

"An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT act, we are further investigating the matter in detail for which the help of cyber crime cell and the Mumbai crime branch will be taken," said an official.

