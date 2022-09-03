Mumbai: Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to get its own pod hotel

This facility will be bigger than the one at CSMT; will be set up near the PRS ticket counter

The pod hotel at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

The concept of classy pod hotels at railway stations is catching the fancy of commuters and in light of their success at Mumbai Central and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a large-sized pod hotel is now being planned at Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said, “Pod hotels offer a comfortable and affordable overnight staying option to passengers at stations. At the Kurla LTT, we have a larger space available, and it will be opened near the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) ticket counter.”

This newspaper had first reported about the opening of such a hotel in its March 2 edition. At CSMT, there are a total of 40 pods, including 30 single pods, six double pods and four family pods. The air-conditioned pod hotel will provide all important facilities, including mobile charging, locker rooms facility, deluxe toilet and bathroom. Booking of pods can be done online, via a mobile app or at the reception counter at the station. The plans for the one at Kurla LTT will be bigger and are still being finalised.

Opened for the public on July 1, the pod hotel at CSMT has been developed by Central Railway as a part of its non-fare revenue model, unlike the one that has been at Mumbai Central station, which has been opened by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Central Railway has provided 131.61 sqm of space to the contractor for a licence fee of Rs 10,07,786 per annum for a period of five years and railways will earn a revenue of Rs 55.68 lakh.

First started in Japan in 1979, pod or capsule hotels feature many small bed-sized rooms with cheap, basic overnight accommodation for guests who do not require or cannot afford larger, more expensive rooms offered by more conventional hotels. Like a hostel, many amenities are shared, including toilets, showers, wireless internet and dining rooms.

40

Total noof pods at the hotel at CSMT

