Kherwadi police register FIR against contractor; high-rise has been under construction since 2018

Uddhav Thackeray’s new house, Matoshree, is coming up at Kalanagar. File pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Listen to this article Mumbai: Labourer dies at site of Uddhav Thackeray’s new house x 00:00

A labourer died at the construction site of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's dream house, Matoshree, at Bandra East on Wednesday. The Kherwadi police have registered an FIR against the contractor and are investigating the matter.

The 35-year-old man, Shivram Dubey, had been working at the construction site of Matoshree for the past few days according to the police. A police officer said, "The incident happened on Wednesday. The labourer accidentally fell from the high-rise and was seriously injured. He was rushed to the Sion hospital where he was declared dead on Friday."

Also Read: 22-year-old accused attack cop while selling stolen mobile in Vasai

Zone 8 DCP Dikshit Gedam said, “We have registered a case of negligence in the death, against the contractor at the construction site of Matoshree. The case is under investigation. We have registered the FIR under section 304A (death by negligence) of IPC.”

MLA Nitish Rane tweeted after the incident, “So the worker who fell or was thrown down from Matoshree 2 has died according sources... Who is responsible for this?” (SIC) Thackeray’s Matoshree dream project was started in September 2018. It is a 7-storey building at Kalanagar at Bandra East.