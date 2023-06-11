Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 10.02 per cent

According to the BMC data, on Sunday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 1,45,052 million litre of water or 10.02 per cent

File Pic

The current water stock in the city is three per cent less than the water stock we had on the same day last year. According to the data shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, currently, Mumbai holds 10.02 per cent of water stock.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the seven lakes have 1,45,052 million litre of water, or 10.02 per cent on June 10, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 20.86 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 22.70 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 13.38 per cent, Bhatsa 7.09 per cent, Vehar 23.33 per cent and Tulsi 29.10 per cent of useful water level.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have said that the progress of the southwest monsoon that brings rain across the Indian sub continent is being monitored after it arrived in Kerala on Thursday.

S G Kamble, the Mumbai head of IMD Regional Meteorological Centre, told PTI that the normal date for onset of monsoon in Maharashtra is June 10 and in Mumbai is June 11.

"The normal onset date for the monsoon over Mumbai is June 11. The normal onset date for the monsoon over Maharashtra is June 10 when it enters southern Konkan," he said.

Meteorological officials earlier said Cyclone 'Biparjoy' had been impacting the intensity of the monsoon and that its onset over Kerala would be "mild". The normal onset date for southwest monsoon over Kerala is June 1.