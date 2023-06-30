Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 10.88 per cent

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

In Mumbai, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 10.88 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Friday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 1,57,412 million litre of water or 10.88 per cent.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 32.70 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 33.63 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 14.67 per cent, Bhatsa 3.71 per cent, Vehar 30.81 per cent and Tulsi 38.40 per cent of useful water level.

Meanwhile, road traffic in some parts of Mumbai was affected and local train services slowed down to some extent on Friday morning as moderate to heavy rains continued to lash the metropolis and its suburbs, officials told news agency PTI.

Ever since the southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on June 25, the city has been getting showers.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai, its eastern suburbs and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 31 mm, 45 mm and 61 mm respectively.

The city has been getting moderate to heavy showers since early Friday and the intensity of rainfall is more in the suburbs, which resulted in waterlogging at some locations, the official told PTI.

Commuters complained that the Andheri subway, located between Andheri and Jogeshwari stations of the Western Railway was closed for traffic due to waterlogging. Traffic slowed down in parts of the suburbs as well.

The suburban train services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were normal, the railway authorities told PTI.

A spokesperson of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) none of its buses were diverted to alternative routes due to rain.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued "nowcast warning" at 7.30 am predicting moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated places in Mumbai and its neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts over the next three to four hours.

"For the next 24 hours, the IMD Mumbai has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and its suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places," the BMC said.

