Mumbai weather update: Moderate rain with possibility of heavy rainfall likely today

Mumbai weather update: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 31 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 45 mm and 61 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted 'moderate spells of rain' with a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and its suburbs.

"Moderate rain in city and suburbs with a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast at 7.30 am said, "Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai Thane and Palghar during next 3-4 hours."

A high tide of about 3.86 meters is expected to hit Mumbai at 9.42 pm today, while another high tide of 3.49 metre is expected at 9.15 pm, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 2.28 meter is expected at 3.28 pm today.

The IMD has also said that heavy rainfall is expected in the Konkan region and adjoining Western Ghat areas of central Maharashtra.

"Due to active monsoon conditions enhanced rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places over parts of Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days," said the official statement.

Meanwhile, IMD data showed that Mumbai received more than 95 per cent of the rainfall recorded this month so far between June 24 and 29.

Despite the heavy showers over the last six days, the city has recorded an overall deficit in rains this month.

The June normal for the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai is 542.3 mm. This year, it recorded 395 mm of rainfall, of which 371.4 mm of rain was received from June 24 to 29.

In the suburbs, Santacruz weather station's normal rainfall for June is 537.1 mm. This year, from June 1 to 29, it recorded 502.9 mm of rainfall, including 485 mm received between June 24 to 29.

The southwest monsoon made onset over Mumbai on June 25 against the usual date of June 11.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)



