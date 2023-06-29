Mumbai weather: Rain intensity reduces in city

On Thursday, a 22-year-old man was killed and another injured after a tree fell on their hut in Mumbai amid rains. This was the third death due to tree fall in the last two days in the city

In the afternoon, a huge tree got uprooted at the Indu Oil Mill compound in the Byculla area and fell on a hut, trapping a few persons, a BMC official said.

After getting a call, fire brigade personnel reached the spot, cut the tree branches and brought out two injured persons from the hut. Both of them were rushed to state-run JJ Hospital where doctors declared one of them, Rehman Khan (22), as "brought dead", the official said.

Mumbai was lashed by heavy rains on Wednesday but the intensity reduced on Thursday.

According to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 14.36 mm, 10.37 mm and 17.99 mm rainfall, respectively, in 12 hours between 8 am and 8 pm.

BMC received 13 complaints of tree/branch fall, four of short-circuit and two of house collapse till 6 pm, the data shared by civic body stated.

While no major waterlogging were reported in the city, the road traffic was normal and there was no diversion of buses of civic undertaking Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

Railway authorities said suburban train services on all networks were normal though commuters complained of some delays.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai city and its suburbs with very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places" in the next 24 hours.

In the 24-hour period ended at 8.30 am on Thursday, Colaba in south Mumbai received 148 mm rainfall, while Santacruz in western suburbs recorded 121.6 mm rainfall, according to the IMD, Mumbai.

As per the BMC, the island city, eastern and western suburbs received 93 mm, 127 mm and 123 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period ended at 8 am.

An IMD official said seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai and neighbouring areas received "extremely heavy" rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Four of these lakes, Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa and Bhatsa, located in neighbouring Thane district, recorded 144 mm, 137 mm, 109 mm and 137 mm rainfall, respectively. Vihar and Tulsi lakes in Mumbai got 159 mm and 235 mm rainfall, respectively, while the Upper Vaitarna lake in Nashik district recorded 122 mm downpour, the official said.

Heavy rains lashed Thane and neighbouring Palghar district in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging in many areas and a number of incidents of tree fall, officials said on Thursday.

Thane city received 200.08 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ended at 8.30 am on Thursday, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell informed.

Besides this, two citizens swept away in swollen water bodies in adjoining Thane and Palghar districts which witnessed heavy showers.

"A number of cars were also damaged in Thane district in rain-related incidents," the officials said.

A portion of a compound wall in Navi Mumbai collapsed on Wednesday night after heavy rains, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Dr Babasaheb Rajale told PTI.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Navi Mumbai received 26.55 mm of rainfall in the last 12 hours.

(with inputs from PTI)