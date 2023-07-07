Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 18.76 per cent

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 July,2023 11:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

In Mumbai, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 18.76 per cent, as per the BMC data.


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Friday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 2,71,520 million litre of water or 18.76 per cent.


Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.


As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 41.92 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 43.46 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 26.82 per cent, Bhatsa 12.12 per cent, Vehar 40.96 per cent and Tulsi 56.36 per cent of useful water level is available.

Meanwhile, parts of Mumbai witnessed rainfall on Friday morning even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow' alert, predicting heavy to very heavy showers at a few places in the metropolis.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places" in the next 24 hours.

"Heavy rainfall in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at one/two places towards evening/night," the BMC said.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 25.01 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 36.70 mm and 50.13 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

A high tide of about 4.69 meters is expected to hit Mumbai at 3.10 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.31 metre is expected at 9.22 pm today.

