Mumbai weather update: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in parts of city today

Parts of Mumbai witnessed rainfall on Friday morning even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow' alert, predicting heavy to very heavy showers at a few places in the metropolis.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places" in the next 24 hours.

"Heavy rainfall in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at one/two places towards evening/night," the BMC said.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 25.01 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 36.70 mm and 50.13 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

A high tide of about 4.69 meters is expected to hit Mumbai at 3.10 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.31 metre is expected at 9.22 pm today.

Meanwhile, rains lashed isolated places in all eight districts of the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra in the 24 hours ending on Thursday morning, an official told the news agency PTI.

But the region continues to have an overall rainfall deficit, he said.

The highest rainfall since Wednesday morning -- 132 mm -- was recorded in Gangamasla circle of Beed district.

As many as 37 circles (a circle comprising several villages) received more than 65 mm of rainfall. The Babra circle of Aurangabad recorded the lowest 65.75 mm of rainfall.

District-wise number of circles receiving heavy rainfall in 24 hours: Aurangabad-3, Jalna- 1, Beed- 6, Latur- 10, Osmanabad- 2, Nanded- 8, Parbhani- 4, Hingoli- 3.

As of Thursday, Marathwada is facing a deficit of 36.8 percent compared to the normal. Against the expected normal rainfall of 170 mm since June 1, it has received 107.4 mm of rain, the official told PTI.

Since the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai on June 25, the city has been getting heavy showers. As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) data, the city has received more than 95 per cent of the rainfall recorded this month in just six days - between June 24 and 29.

The monsoon is likely to be normal in July across the country, barring parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and south Bihar, with above-normal temperatures expected throughout the month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Addressing a virtual press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the July rains will help wipe out rainfall deficiencies witnessed in June.

As many as 16 states and union territories received deficient rainfall in June, with Bihar and Kerala reporting large deficits at 69 per cent and 60 per cent below normal respectively.

Large states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also received less rainfall than what is normal for June, the first month of the southwest monsoon season.

(With inputs from PTI)