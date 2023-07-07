Mumbai: Majority of city’s garbage complaints resolved, only 24 remain, says BMC

New WhatsApp helpline flooded with complaints as citizens report piling garbage and debris

Garbage on the roadside at LBS Marg, Ghatkopar West. File Pic/Satej Shinde

Although social media is flooded with photos of piling garbage every day, according to official figures from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there are only 24 unresolved related complaints . Out of about 3,570 complaints received until July 5, the BMC said, 3,546 have already been resolved.

Following instructions from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BMC launched a new helpline on WhatsApp to register complaints regarding garbage and locations. The helpline was initiated on June 7 and has been inundated with complaints. So far, the BMC has been receiving an average of 128 complaints daily, with 93 related to garbage and the rest concerning debris.

Waste transport, particularly the piling of garbage in public areas or its neglect in slums, remains the main concern expressed through various BMC helplines. As per the information obtained through an RTI query by Praja Foundation, out of the 1,04,000 complaints received through the BMC’s central complaining registration system in 2022, 12,351 were related to solid waste management issues, primarily regarding the non-collection of garbage.

Between June 7 and July 5, a total of 2,598 complaints were registered regarding garbage, along with 972 complaints about debris. Of these, 15 garbage complaints and 9 debris complaints were still pending. The L ward, consisting of Kurla and Chembur, had the highest number of garbage complaints (261 in a month), followed by P North (Malad) with 229 complaints, and K West (Andheri west, Jogeshwari west) with 202 complaints. In terms of debris complaints, the K West ward alone accounted for 127 complaints received by the BMC.

“We have been receiving repeated complaints from many areas. Instructions were given to each ward to identify five locations where regular complaints are received and resolve the issues. The process is underway, and we hope to see results soon,” stated an official from the solid waste management department.

