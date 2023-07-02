BMC issues show cause notices to developer, contractor and files police complaint; they are held, then released

The landslide at Magathane Metro station. Pic/Yashh D

Mumbai: Remedial work at Magathane metro station site to take months

After massive landslides at the excavation site adjacent to Magathane metro station, now it is clear that the service road on Western Express Highway and northern staircase of the station will open only after remedial work at the site which will take at least two to three months. The BMC issued show cause notices to the developer, contractor, filed a police complaint and the two were arrested and released on bail later. The BMC also assisted the developer to bring landfill trucks on time to make the site safer as soon as possible.

“There are a few messages circulating on social media that the pillar of the metro rail is at risk. But the pillar is on the median of the highway and at least 10 metres from the site. So the metro rail pillar is safe,” said an official from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL). The official added that there isn’t any timeline given by the BMC as to when the staircase access will be opened.

“We filed an FIR with the police and they arrested two people concerned with the project. But our priority is to make the area safe. They have completed backfilling work at two locations and work at a third location is on going. We hope by Monday, the site will be safe preventing further damage,” said Sandhya Nandedkar, assistant commissioner of R Central Ward. Kasturba Marg police station arrested an engineer and contractor who were released on bail later. Nandedkar added that although the site will be safe in a few days, it will take months for remedial work. Another BMC official clarified that the drain had been damaged in the excavation site and it is the developer’s responsibility to repair it.