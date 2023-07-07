Thane: Part of chawl's gallery collapses in Manpada following heavy rains, nobody hurt

The occupants of the tenement were evacuated and accommodated in an adjacent chawl as a temporary measure

Some portion of a gallery of a chawl at Manpada in Maharashtra's Thane city collapsed following heavy rains, but nobody was injured in it, civic officials told news agency PTI on Friday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Yasin Tadvi, told PTI.

After being alerted, the personnel of the local fire brigade unit and the RDMC rushed to the spot, he said.

The chawl is around 40 years old. Ten to twenty feet of the gallery portion caved in, and its remaining part is in a precarious condition, Tadvi told PTI.

The occupants of the tenement were evacuated and accommodated in an adjacent chawl as a temporary measure, he said.

The civic body officials will take a decision on the tenement after examining it, Tadvi told PTI.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old woman was injured when the ceiling plaster of a hospital in Kalwa in Thane district fell on her, an official told PTI on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in a hospital in Manisha Nagar and the woman, who was part of the facility's housekeeping team, was treated there itself, TMC district disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

A civic team visited the site to find out about the structural details of the hospital, he added.

In another incident, a 22-year-old worker died after an iron rod fell on him at a construction site and pierced through his body in Maharashtra's Thane district, police told PTI on Thursday.

The incident took place on July 1 in Badlapur area and the police on Wednesday registered a case against an unnamed contractor under Indian Penal Code Section 304-A (causing death by negligence), an official from Badlapur police station told PTI.

The victim was working at the construction site where some workers were lifting iron rods from a duct to upper floors, he said.

One of the rods accidentally fell on the victim and pierced through his body. The other workers present there pulled out the rod and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death but after receiving the autopsy report, converted it into a case against the contractor of causing death by negligence, he said.

The police told PTI that the contractor had not provided personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the workers and not taken any precaution for their safety, leading to the accident and death of the worker.

No one has been arrested so far, the official said, adding a probe was underway into the case.

(With inputs from PTI)