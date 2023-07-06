Maharashtra: Unidentified person booked for throwing cat off second floor flat, killing it

The incident took place at 9:30 pm on Wednesday in a housing society in Thakurli, Thane, a police official said

An unidentified person was booked in Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra for killing a cat by throwing it from a second floor flat, a police official said on Thursday.

"As per the complaint by a woman social worker, a resident of the building threw the cat from a second floor flat, killing the animal on the spot. A case has been registered under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and efforts are on to nab the accused," the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai, a three-year-old boy allegedly fell from the eighth floor of a building in Vikhroli (West) on Sunday night through a window of the flat. The 23-storey building, a SRA project, was handed over to the residents in January 2022. Despite residents’ requests for safety grills, the developer paid no attention. Parksite police have filed an accidental death report (ADR) as no complaint has been received from the parents or relatives of the deceased.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, doctors declared the boy dead. The body was later transferred to Rajawadi hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday. The cause of death, as determined by the doctor, was shock and multiple head injuries.

According to police officials, the boy was leaning on the rod when he fell. He hit a car parked below before falling to the ground. The family claimed the body on Monday and returned to their hometown.

“The family had moved into the flat just a year ago and were living on a rental basis,” said a neighbour. “Since we moved to this building, we have been requesting the developer to install grills, but our pleas went unheard. The family installed three steel rods inside the window himself for safety, but it wasn’t enough,” the neighbour added.

Another resident of the building pointed out the complete ignorance and negligence on the part of the developer. The developer has not handed over the corpus fund to the housing society, which could have been used to install the grills.

(with PTI inputs)