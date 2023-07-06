Maharashtra rains: Heavy rainfall in several places across Marathwada but deficit continues

As of Thursday, Marathwada is facing a deficit of 36.8 per cent. Against the expected normal rainfall of 170 mm since June 1, it has received 107.4 mm rain

Rains lashed isolated places in all eight districts of Marathwada region of central Maharashtra in the 24 hours ending on Thursday morning, an official said, reported the PTI.

But the region continues to have overall rainfall deficit, he said.

The highest rainfall since Wednesday morning -- 132 mm -- was recorded in Gangamasla circle of Beed district, according to the PTI.

As many as 37 circles (a circle comprises several villages) received more than 65 mm of rainfall. The Babra circle of Aurangabad recorded the lowest 65.75 mm of rainfall.

District-wise number of circles receiving heavy rainfall in 24 hours: Aurangabad-3, Jalna- 1, Beed- 6, Latur- 10, Osmanabad- 2, Nanded- 8, Parbhani- 4, Hingoli- 3.

As of Thursday, Marathwada is facing a deficit of 36.8 percent compared to the normal. Against the expected normal rainfall of 170 mm since June 1, it has received 107.4 mm rain, the official said.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight and the weather department has issued an 'orange' alert, predicting more heavy showers in the city on Thursday, as per the local civic body.

An official from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said some of their bus routes were diverted at Sion due to waterlogging at around 4.45 am.

The routes were restored at around 8 am and the bus services were running normally in the city, the official said.

Rain intensity increased after midnight on Thursday and some areas like Dadar, Mahim, Khar, Matunga and Kurla recorded downpour in the range of 40 mm to 70 mm in the last 12 hours, as per rainfall data of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The island city, eastern and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 54.28 mm, 48.85 mm and 51.07 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, a BMC spokesperson said.

He said the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre has in its 'district forecast and warnings' on Wednesday evening issued an 'orange' alert for the city, forecasting "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at a few places.

In its 'daily weather forecast' for the metropolis, the IMD Mumbai has predicted "heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places," the official said.

(with PTI inputs)