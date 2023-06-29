Breaking News
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 8.94 per cent

Updated on: 29 June,2023 11:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

Representational Image

In Mumbai, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 8.94 per cent, as per the BMC data.


The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to Mumbai has been dripping as compared to the previous year.


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Thursday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 1,29,348 million litre of water or 8.94 per cent.


Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 28.05 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 30.67 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 12.64 per cent, Bhatsa 1.88 per cent, Vehar 29.80 per cent and Tulsi 36.28 per cent of useful water level. 

An IMD official told news agency PTI seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai and neighbouring areas received "extremely heavy" rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Four of these lakes, Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa and Bhatsa, located in neighbouring Thane district, recorded 144 mm, 137 mm, 109 mm and 137 mm rainfall, respectively.

Vihar and Tulsi lakes in Mumbai received 159 mm and 235 mm rainfall, respectively, while the Upper Vaitarna lake in Nashik district recorded 122 mm downpour, the official said. 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the IMD has predicted "moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places" in the next 24 hours.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Colaba in south Mumbai received 148 mm rainfall, while Santacruz in western suburbs recorded 121.6 mm rainfall, according to the IMD, Mumbai.

As per the BMC, the island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average 93 mm, 127 mm and 123 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday.

The IMD Mumbai measures rainfall at its observatories located in Colaba and Santacruz, while the civic body has its own automatic rain gauges installed at several locations in the city and suburbs.

(With inputs from PTI)

