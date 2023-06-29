Breaking News
Indian banks' asset quality best in a decade, expected to improve further: RBI
Maharashtra: 'Govt's flagship health insurance scheme of Rs 5 lakh to cover all'
Mumbai: BEST buses diverted in some areas due to waterlogging
BREAKING: 38-year-old man dies after a tree falls on him at Malad
Himachal Pradesh: 4 dead, 1 injured in Shimla road accident
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai weather update Moderate to heavy rainfall likely in parts of city today

Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy rainfall likely in parts of city today

Updated on: 29 June,2023 10:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai weather update: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 93 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 127 mm and 123 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours

Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy rainfall likely in parts of city today

File Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy rainfall likely in parts of city today
x
00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted 'moderate to heavy spells of rain' with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and its suburbs.


"Moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. Very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.


According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 93 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 127 mm and 123 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.


A high tide of 3.48 metre is expected at 8.09 pm in Mumbai today. A low tide of 2.35 metre is expected at 2.25 pm.

The Met department on Wednesday evening forecast heavy to very heavy rains in six districts of Maharashtra, issuing an 'orange alert'.

It issued an orange alert for the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar (all three adjoining Mumbai), Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nashik, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very rainfall at a few places. The IMD said, issuing a yellow alert for the city on Thursday.

Meanwhile, heavy rains pounded Thane and neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging in many areas and a number of incidents of tree fall.

Two persons were swept away in swollen water bodies in the last two days. While the body of one of them was recovered, efforts were on to trace the other person, officials told news agency PTI.

A number of cars were also damaged in Thane district in rain-related incidents, the officials said.

A portion of a compound wall of the upscale NRI Complex in Navi Mumbai township of Thane district collapsed on Wednesday night after heavy rains, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Dr Babasaheb Rajale told PTI on Thursday.

No person was injured in the incident, he said, adding a few cars parked in the complex were damaged.
A 16-year-old boy from Diva in Thane city was swept away in a swollen nullah on Wednesday night and efforts were still on to trace him, officials said.

Thane city received 200.08 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

Since January this year, the city has so far recorded 506.46 mm rainfall, compared to 198.32 mm in the same period last year, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai weather Weather brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK