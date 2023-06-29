Mumbai weather update: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 93 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 127 mm and 123 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy rainfall likely in parts of city today x 00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted 'moderate to heavy spells of rain' with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and its suburbs.

"Moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. Very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 93 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 127 mm and 123 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

A high tide of 3.48 metre is expected at 8.09 pm in Mumbai today. A low tide of 2.35 metre is expected at 2.25 pm.

The Met department on Wednesday evening forecast heavy to very heavy rains in six districts of Maharashtra, issuing an 'orange alert'.

It issued an orange alert for the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar (all three adjoining Mumbai), Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nashik, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very rainfall at a few places. The IMD said, issuing a yellow alert for the city on Thursday.

Meanwhile, heavy rains pounded Thane and neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging in many areas and a number of incidents of tree fall.

Two persons were swept away in swollen water bodies in the last two days. While the body of one of them was recovered, efforts were on to trace the other person, officials told news agency PTI.

A number of cars were also damaged in Thane district in rain-related incidents, the officials said.

A portion of a compound wall of the upscale NRI Complex in Navi Mumbai township of Thane district collapsed on Wednesday night after heavy rains, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Dr Babasaheb Rajale told PTI on Thursday.

No person was injured in the incident, he said, adding a few cars parked in the complex were damaged.

A 16-year-old boy from Diva in Thane city was swept away in a swollen nullah on Wednesday night and efforts were still on to trace him, officials said.

Thane city received 200.08 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

Since January this year, the city has so far recorded 506.46 mm rainfall, compared to 198.32 mm in the same period last year, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)