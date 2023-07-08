Breaking News
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to the city at 21.57 per cent

Updated on: 08 July,2023 11:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to the city at 21.57 per cent

In Mumbai, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 21.57 per cent, as per the BMC data.


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Friday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 3,12,251 million litre of water or 21.57 per cent.


Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.


As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 46.04 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 45.95 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 29.48 per cent, Bhatsa 15.67 per cent, Vehar 43.17 per cent and Tulsi 60.17 per cent of useful water level is available.

Meanwhile, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted 'moderate to heavy spells of rain' with a possibility of intense rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and its suburbs.

"Moderate to heavy rainfall in city and suburbs. Possibility of occasional intense spell at one or two places," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 48.36 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 49.33 mm and 41.08 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

A high tide of about 4.52 meters is expected to hit Mumbai at 3.55 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.27 meter is expected at 10.12 pm today.

