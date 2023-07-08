Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy rainfall likely today

Mumbai weather update: A high tide of about 4.52 meters is expected to hit Mumbai at 3.55 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted 'moderate to heavy spells of rain' with a possibility of intense rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and its suburbs.

"Moderate to heavy rainfall in city and suburbs. Possibility of occasional intense spell at one or two places," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 48.36 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 49.33 mm and 41.08 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, as incessant rains lashed catchment areas of lakes and dams supplying water to Mumbai, the useful water stock has risen to more than 18 per cent, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.

As per BMC's report, the useful water stock in seven reservoirs supplying water to the city has increased to 18.76 per cent as on 6 am from 10.88 per cent recorded on the morning of June 30.

However, the useful water stock in the reservoirs at present is less compared to last year, it stated.

In 2022, the reservoirs had 19.08 per cent useful water stock, while the same was 18.44 per cent in 2021, the report said.

The civic body has imposed 10 per cent water cut in Mumbai city from July 1 and same is applicable in the civic limits of Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampur and some other villages, where the BMC supplies water.

The seven reservoirs have a capacity of 14.47 million lakh litre, from which 3,850 MLD water is supplied to Mumbai every day.

Of these reservoirs, Vihar and Tulsi lakes are in Mumbai, while Tansa, Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, and Modak Sagar dams are in Thane district and Upper Vaitarna is in Nashik district.