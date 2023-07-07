Mumbai rains: Andheri subway closed for traffic due to waterlogging

Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Friday as the rain intensity increased in the city. According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, the Andheri subway has been closed due to waterlogging

File Photo

A tweet by the Mumbai Traffic Police, said, "Due to water logging, Andheri Subway is closed, while traffic is diverted to Vile Parle bridge & Captain Gore Marg S.V road."

Due to water logging, Andheri Subway is closed, while traffic is diverted to Vile Parle bridge & Captain Gore Marg S.V road.



पाणी साचल्यामुळे अंधेरी सबवे बंद करण्यात आला आहे, वाहतूक विलेपार्ले पूल आणि कॅप्टन गोरे मार्ग एस. व्ही रोडकडे वळवण्यात आली आहे. #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 7, 2023

Further, updating about the traffic in the city, the Mumbai Traffic Police stated that there is slow moving traffic in Kanjurmarg due to waterlogging issue.

The Mumbai Traffic Police, tweeted, "Due to water logging, vehicular movement is slow at Gandhinagar Junction, Kanjur Marg"

Meanwhile, IMD Mumbai has issued a 'yellow' alert for the next 48 hours. The IMD Mumbai predicts heavy rainfall in isolated places in the city.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 25.01 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 36.70 mm and 50.13 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

A high tide of about 4.69 meters is expected to hit Mumbai at 3.10 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.31 metre is expected at 9.22 pm today