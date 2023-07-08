Mumbai: Railway staffer dies after being hit by train near Kasara

Central Railway chief public relations spokesperson Shivraj Manaspure told PTI the incident occurred between Umbermali and Kasara stations on Down (north bound) track at around 8 pm

A railway employee died and another staffer was injured on Friday after being hit by an express train near Kasara station, some 125 kilometres away from Mumbai, a Central Railway official told news agency PTI.

Central Railway chief public relations spokesperson Shivraj Manaspure told PTI the incident occurred between Umbermali and Kasara stations on Down (north bound) track at around 8 pm.

"One of the staffers died on the spot. One person was injured and his condition is stable now. The incident happened during regular train operations and not during any maintenance activity or block," Manaspure told PTI.

Other railway officials told PTI it is possible the two failed to notice the approaching express train.

Meanwhile, some portion of a gallery of a chawl at Manpada in Maharashtra's Thane city collapsed following heavy rains, but nobody was injured in it, civic officials told PTI on Friday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Yasin Tadvi, told PTI.

After being alerted, the personnel of the local fire brigade unit and the RDMC rushed to the spot, he said.

The chawl is around 40 years old. Ten to twenty feet of the gallery portion caved in, and its remaining part is in a precarious condition, Tadvi said.

The occupants of the tenement were evacuated and accommodated in an adjacent chawl as a temporary measure, he said.

The civic body officials will take a decision on the tenement after examining it, he added.

