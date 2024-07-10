Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to the city at 21.67 per cent

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

The water level in the lakes supplying water to the city has risen by mere inches in the absence of sustained spells of heavy rain. In Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 21.67 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Wednesday, the collective lake levels or water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 3,13,628 million litres of water or 21.67 per cent.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 45.03 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 38.32 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 21.58 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 0 per cent, Bhatsa 19.75 per cent, Vehar 39.81 per cent and Tulsi 55.79 per cent of useful water level is available.

Meanwhile, Mumbai woke up to overcast skies on Wednesday with light rains in some parts of the western suburbs.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "partly cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate rain in the city and its suburbs" in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.19 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 3.08 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.65 metres is expected at 9.09 pm today.

On Monday, some parts of Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall just in six hours between 1 am and 6 am, resulting in severe waterlogging in many low-lying areas and disrupting suburban train services and flight operations.

Mumbai did not receive much rain overnight on Tuesday though there was heavy downpour in the city and suburbs on Monday evening, as per an update from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).