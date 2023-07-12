Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to the city at 27.65 per cent

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Wednesday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 4,00,141 million litre of water or 27.65 per cent.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 52.33 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 33.00 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 38.85 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 3.62 per cent, Bhatsa 21.68 per cent, Vehar 45.22 per cent and Tulsi 64.41 per cent of useful water level is available.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted 'light to moderate spells of rain' in Mumbai and its suburbs.

"Light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 2.15 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 9.22 mm and 1.20 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

A high tide of about 3.41 meters is expected to hit Mumbai at 7.18 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 2.30 meters is expected at 1.48 pm today.