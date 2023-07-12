Mumbai rains: Monsoon illnesses continue to rise in first 10 days of July

Mumbai rains: So far, July witnessed 156 cases of malaria, 29 cases of lepto, 91 cases of Dengue, 474 cases of gastro, 34 cases of Hepatitis, 5 cases of Chikungunya, and 34 cases of H1N1

Cases of monsoon-related illnesses have seen a jump in the first 10 days of July, indicating more numbers this month compared to the figures last year around the same time.

So far, July witnessed 156 cases of malaria, 29 cases of lepto, 91 cases of Dengue, 474 cases of gastro, 34 cases of Hepatitis, 5 cases of Chikungunya, and 34 cases of H1N1.

BMC's health department has been maintaining that this rise is due to a better detection system. "This year the cases have also been more but the numbers also seem to be rising quickly because of the better detection system," said Daksha Shah, BMC's health department head.

Dr. Monica Goel, a general physician who practices at Hinduja Hospital, Sushrusha Hospital, and a few other clinics in the city, told mid-day that she sees about 20 patients a day, and more than 40% of them have been diagnosed with some or another monsoon ailment.

"While there is always a surge in certain ailments in monsoons, there was much more this June, especially for gastro," Dr Goel said.

On the other hand, Dr Manjusha Agarwal, who caters to patients at Global Hospital, said she saw patients for dengue and malaria even before the monsoon began.

"This was something unusual. I certainly believe the rampant construction work in the city can be blamed for a rise in dengue and malaria cases," she said.

There has also been a noticeable rise in gastro cases, she added. Agarwal also added a word of caution: to avoid using mosquito coils as that can worsen asthma conditions.

In July 2022, there were 563 cases of malaria, 65 of lepto, 61 of Dengue, 679 of gastro, 65 of Hepatitis, 2 of Chikungunya and 105 of H1N1.