Mumbai: Lake levels rise by mere inches as city yet to receive heavy rain spells

Mumbai: Lake levels rise by mere inches as city yet to receive heavy rain spells

Updated on: 30 June,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

This is the lowest stock the city has witnessed in the past three years. 

Mumbai: Lake levels rise by mere inches as city yet to receive heavy rain spells

Mumbai: Lake levels rise by mere inches as city yet to receive heavy rain spells
The water level in the lakes supplying water to the city has risen by mere inches in the absence of sustained spells of heavy rain. The overall water stock increased by just 1,000 million litres, while the city consumes around 4,500 million litres of water every day.


The combined stock in lakes is 78,579 million litres, which is 5.4 per cent of the total stock. Though monsoon was delayed in the past two years as well, the water storage level had improved by the end of June. This is the lowest stock the city has witnessed in the past three years. 


The BMC has so far drawn 74,644 million litres of water from the reserve stock of upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa, which is almost equal to the current total stock in the lakes.


