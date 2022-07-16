Mumbai: Lake levels rise to 78 per cent amid heavy rainfall

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 11,38,097 million litres of water or 78.63 per cent of the total capacity of 2,49,459 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Modak-Sagar Lake overflowing amid heavy rainfall. Pic/Twitter/@myBMC

Due to good rainfall in the catchment areas of reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai, their levels improved up to 78 per cent on Saturday.

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 11,38,097 million litres of water or 78.63 per cent of the total capacity of 2,49,459 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday. The water level in the lakes was 17.24 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 11,38,097 million litres of water or 78.63 percent on July 16, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litres.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 17.24 per cent with 2,49,459 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 3,73,467 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.18 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 81.55 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 66.81 per cent, Bhatsa 73.84 per cent, Vehar 66.12 per cent and Tulsi has 98.94 per cent of useful water level.

According to BMC, moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs with possibility of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places is expected today.