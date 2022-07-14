Tansa dam that supplies drinking water to Mumbai is full

Palghar district collector Manik Gursal said this in a statement while also warning the people living downstream to exercise caution in view of the development

Photo used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Tansa dam, which is one of the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai, is now full owing to good rainfall in the catchment area, an official said.

"Tansa dam is now about to overflow with incessant showers in its catchment areas in the last some days. We have warned the people residing downstream of the Tansa river about the possibility of rising water levels," he said.

"The dam has a height of 128.17 meters and its overflow level is 128.63 meters. There are strong chances of it would overflow soon," he added.

Built at the end of the 19th century, the dam is the third largest water body that supplies drinking water to the state capital after Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna dams.

(with inputs from PTI)