The private weather forecast agency, Skymet, said the city may record a three-digit rainfall today

A vehicle splashes through a flooded street, at King’s Circle, on Wednesday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Even as heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai on Wednesday, the IMD extended the orange alert until Thursday. According to the forecast, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain in the city and its suburbs, and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.