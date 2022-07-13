Mumbai: Modak-Sagar lake, with storage capacity of 12,407 crore litres, overflows

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 8,11,522 million litres of water or 56.07 percent on July 12, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litres

Modak-Sagar lake overflowing. Pic/BMC

Good rainfall in the catchment areas of seven lakes has increased the water stock. The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 8,11,522 million litres of water or 56.07 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. The water level in the lakes was 17.43 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 8,11,522 million litres of water or 56.07 percent on July 12, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litres.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 17.31 per cent with 2,50,518 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 3,39,068 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 66.79 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 96.24 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 53.90 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 43.72 per cent, Bhatsa 51.06 per cent, Vehar 53.18 per cent and Tulsi has 76.08 per cent of useful water level.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Mumbai and its suburbs with possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rains at isolated places on July 13.

The Met department also said that there is a possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph.

Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Tuesday has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till July 14.