Officials say current capacity not enough for burgeoning city and that they have to keep an eye out for Summer 2025, too

A tanker supplying water to a residential society in Khar. File pic

Mumbai: Lakes 98 per cent full, but water cuts may continue

Mumbai may face water cuts this year, too, owing to insufficient storage, even as the seven lakes—which provide water across the city—were 98 per cent filled by the last week of September. The July rain had already filled up lakes, and a few showers in August and September have kept the levels high. However, going from past experiences, parts of the city may face water cuts this year, too, as the current storage is insufficient for the vertically expanding city.