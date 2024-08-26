Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

Representational Image

Water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which provide the city with drinking water, have reached 95.36 per cent, as reported by the BMC on Monday.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the collective water stock in Mumbai lakes is currently at 13,80,266 million litres, which is 95.36 per cent of capacity.

As per the data shared by the civic body on the Mumbai lakes, the water level in Tansa is at 98.6 9per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 97.64 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 92.99 per cent, Bhatsa 93.76 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar started to flood on July 25 as a result of persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake began to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to the civic body.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and its neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall today.

The Met Office on Sunday issued an orange alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Thane. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Palghar districts.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Monday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain in the city and its suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching up to 40-50 kmph" over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 3.58 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 4.22 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said a low tide of about 1.18 metres is expected at 10.41 pm today.