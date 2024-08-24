According to the data, the weather on Saturday has seen varying rainfall across different areas in Mumbai. From 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, the city received an average of 4.51 mm of rain

Mumbai on Saturday evening witnessed heavy rains. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Days after a break, heavy rains in Mumbai returned on Saturday as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the city and its adjoining areas including Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra.

The IMD, in its latest Mumbai weather updates, predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely in parts of the state after days of dry spell amid the ongoing monsoon.

According to the data, the weather on Saturday has seen varying rainfall across different areas in Mumbai. From 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, the city received an average of 4.51 mm of rain and the Western Suburbs recorded 7.11 mm of rainfall.

Other areas reported different levels of rainfall during this period:

Eastern Suburbs: 3.59 mm

Western Suburbs: 7.11 mm

Rainfall recorded so far in Eastern Suburbs:

Veena Nagar Municipal School: 31 mm

LBS Municipal School: 27 mm

Mitha Nagar Municipal School: 20 mm

Mulund Fire Station: 19 mm

MCMCR Powai: 19 mm

Vihar Lake, Paspoli Municipal School, and Gawan Pada Municipal School: 14 mm each

In the Western Suburbs region, the rainfall was recorded as:

Aarey Colony Municipal School: 17 mm

Dindoshi Vasahat Municipal School: 15 mm

Dindoshi Fire Station: 14 mm

Mapla Dongri Municipal School and Marol Fire Station: 13 mm each

"Despite the rainfall, both railway and BEST (bus) traffic are operating normally, with no major disruptions reported," the officials said.

Red alert for parts of Maharashtra

Meanwhile, a red alert was issued for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara and Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Jalna, Akola, Amravati and Nandurbar districts.

A yellow alert was issued for districts in Maharashtra including Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, etc.

The Met office had earlier on Friday also issued an orange alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Konkan from August 24.

"The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in some areas of Mumbai city and its suburbs in the next 3-4 hours. Citizens are advised to be cautious," the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in an SMS alert to citizens on Saturday morning.