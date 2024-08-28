As per the data shared by the civic body on the Mumbai lakes, the water level in Tansa is at 98.45 per cent; at Modak-Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available

Water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which provide the city with drinking water, have reached 95.89 per cent, as reported by the BMC on Wednesday.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the collective water stock in Mumbai lakes is currently at 13,87,820 million litres, which is 95.89 per cent of capacity.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

In Middle Vaitarna 98.42 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 95.33 per cent, Bhatsa 93.76 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar started to flood on July 25 as a result of persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake began to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to the civic body.

Mumbai rains: Moderate rainfall expected in city

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain in the city and its suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching up to 30-40 kmph very likely" over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 2.88 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 6.48 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said a low tide of about 2.43 metres is expected at 2.01 pm today.

The island city recorded 13.85 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 14.48 mm and western Mumbai 12.32 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Yellow alert for parts of Maharashtra

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains at isolated locations in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Nagpur.