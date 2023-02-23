Imperative for industrialists to ensure environment is protected: Maha Industries Minister Uday Samant

Samant said that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken the initiative to prevent the pollution of Kolhapur's Panchaganga river

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant Pic/Uday Samant’s team

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday said that the state government will provide all possible support to the entrepreneurs to use corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for environmental protection measures and environment-friendly work.

However, Samant stressed that the Industrialists should also ensure that they protect the environment.

A special conference for entrepreneurs and industrialists was held in Kolhapur on Wednesday morning on the occasion of Sumangalam Panchamahabhoot Lokotsav organized by the Siddhagiri Math at Kaneri.

Addressing the gathering Samant said, "There is a need to save the earth from pollution. Industries should grow, but the entrepreneurs and industrial units should adopt a code of conduct so that their operations do not harm other elements of society. They should ensure that their units do not lead to pollution in any form. The entrepreneurs should come up with a resolution that whatever can be done in the future, it will be useful for the environment. They should use the CSR funds to save the earth with an intention of giving something back to society.”

Samant said that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken the initiative to prevent the pollution of Kolhapur's Panchaganga river.

“I appeal to everyone to work towards it. The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has undertaken the task of cleansing Panchganga,” he added.

He said the state government is chalking out a plan to accord the industrial licences in just 30 days. “It would prove a major boost to industrial development and help to accelerate industrial growth. We urge the people and followers of the political leaders to opt for conservation of Panchamahabhutas.”

“Kaneri Math, which has been instrumental in spreading the message of environmental conservation, has been at the forefront of natural calamity relief efforts. Swamiji's message of taking care of animals and environment needs to be imbibed. The state government will definitely help with such programmes," the minister said.