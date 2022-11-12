Mumbai: Leopard attacks 38-year-old woman in Aarey colony

Talking to mid-day, a local from the area said, "At around 7-7.15 pm, Sarita Gurav was walking via the road close to the forest patch when a leopard attacked her."

Immediately after the incident, the lady was rushed to the local clinic

In yet another leopard attack incident, Sarita Gurav, a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Aarey Milk colony was injured near Navjeevan Nagar bus stop close to Aarey dairy.

Talking to mid-day, a local from the area said, "At around 7-7.15 pm, Sarita Gurav was walking via the road close to the forest patch when a leopard attacked her. The people started making noise after which the leopard ran away."

Immediately after the incident, the lady was rushed to the local clinic. The volunteers from the Aarey Milk colony camera trapping team and members from NGO WWA who have been assisting the forest department also rushed to the spot along with the teams from Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Thane Forest Department territorial.

After giving the first aid, the lady was rushed to the BMC-run Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre for further treatment.

Sources from the forest department told that at night one more trap cage was set in the area and more camera traps were also installed.

On November 6 at around 8 pm, one Ram Yadav, 61, who works on a cattle farm near unit 15 close to the forest patch, was talking on his phone when a leopard injured him.

Last month sixteen months old Eitika Lot was killed in Human Leopard Conflict incident at Aarey Milk colony.

The incident occurred when the mother of the 16-month-old baby, Etika, went to light a diya (oil lamp) at a temple less than 20 feet away from her home in Aarey Milk Colony. The baby was found after about 40 minutes but eventually succumbed to her injuries at Seven Hills hospital in Marol. Earlier this month, a four-year-old boy from Aarey Colony was injured in a leopard attack.

Volunteers from the Aarey Camera Trapping team, Volunteers from NGO WWA have been assisting the forest department to trap the leopard.

It may be noted that officials from Thane Forest Department and Sanjay Gandhi National Park have increased night patrolling in the area and are also visiting tribal hamlets to do awareness.

At present, a total of four trap cages are active in the Aarey Milk Colony to trap the suspected animal behind the attack.

