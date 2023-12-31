Mumbai: Leopard skin, nails dumped in lake in Aarey forest; probe launched

An official said that chunks of leopard skin and nails were discovered dumped in a lake in Mumbai's Aarey forest, triggering an investigation

According to the report, on Saturday morning, a worker discovered these leopard parts wrapped in a cloth on the Marol side of the woodland. The discovery was instantly reported to the authorities.

Pawan Sharma, the founder of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and an honorary wildlife warden, stated that if the incidence is linked to poaching or illicit wildlife trafficking, Mumbai range forest officials will take appropriate action, the report added. Reportedly. to probe further into the issue, the agency is comparing leopard data from Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Aarey.

Leopards, as the city's apex predators, are included on Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, giving them the highest level of protection, the report added. Additionally, the incident has aroused worry and heightened attempts to protect these animals per wildlife protection legislation.

In an unrelated incident, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted a package of illegal cigarettes worth Rs 2.4 crore. A DRI officer said on Sunday that the DRI intercepted a package of illegal cigarettes worth Rs 2.4 crore at the air cargo complex here and arrested one individual in connection with it, stated a report in PTI.

According to the report, an import consignment from Dubai was intercepted on Friday based on intelligence inputs of suspected cigarette smuggling via the air cargo channel. The shipment was listed as bedsheets and clothing material, an official told PTI.

Reportedly, during the inspection, cigarette cartons were discovered concealed and neatly packed inside the piled boxes of fabrics.

According to the PTI report, the smuggled stock included 15,86,960 cigarette sticks of several prominent brands. The DRI official told PTI that the cigarettes seized have a market worth around Rs 2.4 crore

During the investigation, one person was discovered to be involved in the smuggling activities and was arrested, he said, adding that the case is still being investigated, the PTI report further stated.

With PTI inputs

