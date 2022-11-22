Mumbai: Leopard spotted on IIT-B campus, forest officials alerted

A distress call was made to the forest department on Monday morning after which a team of officials was sent to the spot for further investigations, an official said
Representational Pic
A leopard was allegedly spotted on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) in Powai area and the forest department was alerted, a forest official told the PTI on Tuesday.
The official said, a distress call was made to the forest department on Monday morning after which a team of officials was sent to the spot for further investigations, the PTI reported.
Leopards are generally nocturnal. Sightings during the day are not very common, he said.
However, as the IIT-B is located close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park there are chances of sightings are high in the day too.
Also Read: CAG begins probe into allocation of works by BMC during Covid-19 pandemic
Moreover, with the drop in temperature in the last 48 hours and the cold wave alert, leopards can be spotted during the day, he said.
"Our teams are investigating and initiating all necessary actions, we appeal to students, staff and IIT management and other citizens not to panic," the official said, urging people to report any wildlife distress incident to the forest department's control room number 1926.
(with PTI inputs)