Mumbai: Leopard strays into residential building in Aarey Colony

Updated on: 04 July,2022 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Leopard strayed into a residential building located in the Aarey Colony, known as the 'green lung' of Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

The feline jumped the boundary wall of the building to enter its premises on early Friday morning and soon walked out of its main gate.




The leopard's entry and exit were captured on CCTV cameras installed at the building.

The video has gone viral with many netizens commenting that the building is the real abode of leopards.

Though the spotting of leopards in the Aarey Colony was not a one-off incident, many green activists have expressed concerns over the Maharashtra government's recent move to resume the construction of a metro car shed in the forest area and held protests against the project on Sunday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

