Mumbai: Leopard trapped by forest dept after complaints of sightings in Malad

Updated on: 14 March,2023 02:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The forest department had received complaints about recent sightings of leopards near MHADA colony in Dindoshi, Mumbai and a trap was set up in the radius of the locality, an official said

Representational Pic


An adult leopard got caught in a trap cage set up by the forest department near a residential area in the western suburb of Malad here on Tuesday, a forest official said.


The forest department had received complaints about recent sightings of leopards near MHADA colony in Dindoshi, Mumbai and a trap was set up in the radius of the locality, he said.



The animal walked into the trap in the early hours of the day, the official said.


After a detailed medical examination and observation, the leopard will be released into the wild if declared fit, he added.

The leopard had been previously monitored and was in the records of the forest department with no history of conflict, said Pawan Sharma, honorary wildlife warden and the founder and president of RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare).

According to the forest department, leopard sightings are common in the suburbs surrounding the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Aarey Colony.

Sometimes the animals venture out in search of easy prey and water, said a forest official.

"We appeal citizens to have faith in the forest department and follow precautionary measures, accept and coexist with animals around," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

