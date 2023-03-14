Breaking News
Maharashtra: Son of Uddhav Thackeray's close associate joins Eknath Shinde
Gautam Adani’s son gets engaged in low-key ceremony
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Will police bungling trash yet another case?
Mumbai: After 132 years, this SoBo school opens gates to girls
Will take BMC to court for flouting own rules, say Malad residents
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai One person charred to death in massive Malad blaze

Mumbai: One person charred to death in massive Malad blaze

Updated on: 14 March,2023 01:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The fire engulfed the shanties in Anandnagar, Appa pada area of Malad East at around 5 PM on Monday and continued till 9 PM in the night leaving one person dead, officials said

Mumbai: One person charred to death in massive Malad blaze

A major fire broke out in slums in suburban Malad on Monday afternoon. Photo/Anurag Ahire


One person was charred to death in a massive fire in the slum area of Mumbai's suburban Malad east that broke out on Monday afternoon.


The fire engulfed the shanties in Anandnagar, Appa pada area of Malad East at around 5 PM on Monday and continued till 9 PM in the night leaving one person dead, officials said.



The slain has been identified as Hassan Mallappa, 50 years old.


Fire brigade officials said that the blaze was confined to household articles, electric wiring, electric installation, LPG cylinders, cloths, bed cushions etc in an area of about 2000 to 3000 hutments in 10000 square meters.

Also read: Mumbai: 15-year-old girl repeatedly sexually harassed by cousin, kills self

The fire was extinguished at around 9 PM in the night.

Do you wear your contact lenses while sleeping?
mumbai mumbai news malad news maharashtra Mumbai Fire Brigade

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK