Mumbai: One person charred to death in massive Malad blaze

The fire engulfed the shanties in Anandnagar, Appa pada area of Malad East at around 5 PM on Monday and continued till 9 PM in the night leaving one person dead, officials said

A major fire broke out in slums in suburban Malad on Monday afternoon. Photo/Anurag Ahire

One person was charred to death in a massive fire in the slum area of Mumbai's suburban Malad east that broke out on Monday afternoon.

The slain has been identified as Hassan Mallappa, 50 years old.

Fire brigade officials said that the blaze was confined to household articles, electric wiring, electric installation, LPG cylinders, cloths, bed cushions etc in an area of about 2000 to 3000 hutments in 10000 square meters.

The fire was extinguished at around 9 PM in the night.