Mumbai: ‘Let us have a champs factory’

The Consul General in front of the installation at Shivaji Park

The Consulate General of France in Mumbai and Alliance Française de Mumbai brought the spirit of the Olympic Games to Shivaji Park, the nursery of Indian cricket. A travelling Olympic installation is moving to different venues in the city to increase awareness about the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, starting on July 26 and ending on August 11.

The Paralympics will begin on August 28 and run till September 8. Sunday, June 30 evening, the Consulate and Alliance set up the travelling artwork comprising an: ‘I Love Paris’ sign, along with the five Olympic rings at the Dadar maidan. Shivaji Park walkers, those who sit on the ‘katta’ on the maidan’s periphery, exchanging ‘guppa’ over a cuppa, and locals were encouraged to pose with the signage.

Other games

The colourful signage started attracting curious Sunday evening visitors. There was Sudhir Yewale from Goregaon who was stopped at the installation. He said, “Such initiatives highlight the fact that there are other games too besides cricket.” Doctors Pravin and Bhagyashree Goykar, posing with the signage stated, “This reminds us about other Games, evokes curiosity about the events India will be competing in at the Games.”



Runners Nitin Gajam and Naveen Hegde with the signage. The structure will move to Carter Rd, Bandra West on July 7 and Marine Drive, later this month. Pics/Ashish Raje

As the evening crowd increased at the iconic Dadar space, the Consul General (CG) of France in Mumbai, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet arrived. The dapper CG stated, “Though cricket is not in the Paris events roster, we want to emphasise the stirring qualities of sport in general—one of fair competition and brotherhood, which will be espoused by the Olympics and it is in that spirit that Paris will welcome the world.” The CG added, “Other lesser-known places are also hosting Olympic and Paralympic events. The intent is to spread the Games across France.”

For instance, Teahupo’o, on the island of Tahiti in French Polynesia, in the southern Pacific Ocean is going to host surfing. The CG added, “We are happy to have the India House for the Olympics in Paris. Visitors will rediscover a modern, innovative France where English speaking is widespread. We also want to send out a big message of #inclusivity as well as #gender parity, with the Paralympics and the fact that there are as many women as men participants.” The CG also underlined that it was a celebration of the fact that the Games were being hosted by France after 100 years, they were last held in 1924 in France.

Include them

Sumant Kabade who hails from Satara, and currently resides in Mumbai was at Shivaji Park on Sunday, said, “We need a concerted effort to push the Olympics excitement in small towns and villages too. This is a good initiative, but, naturally, restricted to urban spaces. India must include its village demographic, some who have made it to the highest level in sport by promoting knowledge about the upcoming Games and the excitement to the rural belt, too.”

Champ factory

Runners Nitin Gajam and Naveen Hegde, part of a huge community of Shivaji Park runners posed at the signage spot too. Both Gajam and Hegde stressed that governmentt support is needed for India to become a strong multi-sport nation. Hegde explained, “We need to have a system where we churn out athletes who go on to become medal winners. The entire framework must be designed in such a way that talent is spotted at a very young age. The finance is needed during training; monetary rewards cannot come only after the young athlete becomes a medallist. We must become a factory of champions,” he finished.