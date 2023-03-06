Breaking News
Mumbai likely to get rains over next two days

Updated on: 06 March,2023 10:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

IMD official said that this bout of rain is due to a trough running from south Konkan to central Chhattisgarh at lower tropospheric levels

Image used for representational purpose. File Photo


Several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms over the next two days, an India Meteorological Department official said on Monday.


This bout of rain is due to a trough running from south Konkan to central Chhattisgarh at lower tropospheric levels, he said.



"Under these influences, isolated light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorm is very likely over central India during March 6-8, over Maharashtra from March 6-9 and over Rajasthan and Gujarat on March 6-7," he said.


Incidentally, the rains come at a time when temperatures have been on the higher side all through February, with the average maximum temperature being 29.5 degrees Celsius, which is the highest since 2016, the IMD official said.

