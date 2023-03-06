Mumbai witnesses dust storm, videos surface on social media

Videos shared on social media show dusty and dark aura in Mumbai amid the dust storm

Image used for representational purpose. File Photo

Scores of netizens took it to different social media sites as Mumbai witnesses dust storm on the eve of Holi festival. Videos shared on social media show dusty and dark aura in Mumbai amid the dust storm.

"An intense dust storm sweeping past oval maidan this evening. Pretty surreal! And an almost full moon was rising behind Rajabai tower," wrote a Twitter user while sharing a video.

"Dust Storm in Mumbai. Rain likely in Thane-Palghar-Nashik interiors mostly," wrote another use while sharing a visual of the dust storm as it blows across Mumbai.

An intense dust storm sweeping past oval maidan this evening. Pretty surreal! And an almost full moon was rising behind Rajabai tower.. #DustStorm#MumbaiWeather #AQI #FullMoon pic.twitter.com/BCfVMd4Xah — Ashwin Nagpal (@AshdotWin) March 6, 2023

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai on Monday issued a precautionary weather warning. The IMD Mumbai in an alert said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph were very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Nasik, Ahmednagar during next 3-4 hours.

Also read: Mumbai's air quality remains in 'poor' category, AQI at 269

The IMD Mumbai, in the weather alert advised people to take precautions while moving out.

Meanwhile, in a separate weather alert, moderate thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over Nagpur and light to moderate rainfall are very likely at isolated places over Akola, Wardha, Yavatmal and Nagpur districts of Vidarbha.

IMD has also forecasted severe weather alerts for Maharashtra for the next two days with light/moderate thunderstorms with lightning, rains and gusty winds with varied intensity.