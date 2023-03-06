Breaking News
Mumbai witnesses dust storm, videos surface on social media
Holi 2023: Mumbai Metro Services to run as per special timetable, details here
IIT Bombay student's death: No caste-based discrimination, says inquiry panel
Rains likely in districts of Thane, Palghar, Nashik: IMD Mumbai
"Like Taliban and al-Qaeda..." Sanjay Raut on ED-CBI raids against oppostion
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai witnesses dust storm videos surface on social media

Mumbai witnesses dust storm, videos surface on social media

Updated on: 06 March,2023 09:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Videos shared on social media show dusty and dark aura in Mumbai amid the dust storm

Mumbai witnesses dust storm, videos surface on social media

Image used for representational purpose. File Photo


Scores of netizens took it to different social media sites as Mumbai witnesses dust storm on the eve of Holi festival. Videos shared on social media show dusty and dark aura in Mumbai amid the dust storm.


"An intense dust storm sweeping past oval maidan this evening. Pretty surreal! And an almost full moon was rising behind Rajabai tower," wrote a Twitter user while sharing a video.



"Dust Storm in Mumbai. Rain likely in Thane-Palghar-Nashik interiors mostly," wrote another use while sharing a visual of the dust storm as it blows across Mumbai.


The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai on Monday issued a precautionary weather warning. The IMD Mumbai in an alert said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph were very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Nasik, Ahmednagar during next 3-4 hours.

Also read: Mumbai's air quality remains in 'poor' category, AQI at 269

The IMD Mumbai, in the weather alert advised people to take precautions while moving out. 

Meanwhile, in a separate weather alert, moderate thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over Nagpur and light to moderate rainfall are very likely at isolated places over Akola, Wardha, Yavatmal and Nagpur districts of Vidarbha.

IMD has also forecasted severe weather alerts for Maharashtra for the next two days with light/moderate thunderstorms with lightning, rains and gusty winds with varied intensity.

Do you practice ecotourism?
mumbai mumbai weather Weather mumbai rains mumbai news news MID DAY

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK