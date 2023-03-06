Mumbai's air quality remains in 'poor' category, AQI at 269

According to the SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 269 at 10 am

Representative Image

While the city experiences maximum temperatures above the normal level, parts of Mumbai on Sunday night received light rainfall and thunderstorm.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai continued to remain in the 'poor' category on Monday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

According to the SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 269 at 10 am.

The SAFAR dashboard on Saturday showed Worli's AQI as 266 and Andheri's AQI as 249. Borivali's AQI continued to remain in the 'poor' category at 269. While Mazgaon's AQI and Chembur's AQI slipped to the 'very poor' category at 307 and 331, respectively.

Also Read: Parts of Maharashtra likely to receive thunderstorms, unseasonal rainfall over next 2 days: IMD

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the city will have a partly cloudy sky for the next 24 hours. The temperature will hover between minimum of 23 Degrees and maximum of 34 Degrees celsius.

IMD also forecast severe weather alerts for Maharashtra for the next two days with light/moderate thunderstorms with lightning, rains and gusty winds with varied intensity.

"5 Mar; Severe weather alerts by IMD for Maharashtra next 4 days. Light/mod thunderstorms with lightning, rains & gusty winds with varied intensity. 7th Mar; Impact could be more with possibility of hailstorms in district of Ahmednagar & Ch. Sambhaji Nagar," K S Hosalikar, Head-IMD Pune, tweeted.

Meanwhile, Unseasonal rains lashed parts of Maharashtra's Palghar district damaging standing crops in the region on Sunday.

Rains accompanied by thunder hit Jawhar, Vikramgad and Mokhada talukas of the district on Saturday.