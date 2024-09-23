The IMD forecast for Mumbai read, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places"

Representational Pic

In its latest weather update, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall (64.5 - 115.5 mm). The IMD forecast for Mumbai read, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places".

For Thane and Palghar, the weather bureau has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places.

Mumbai is likely to experience thunderstorm, lightning and heavy rainfall till Wednesday. For Thursday and Friday, IMD has predicted moderate and light to moderate rainfall, respectively.

Earlier on Monday, IMD had predicted light spells of rainfall in Mumbai.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to be 27 degrees Celsius.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Mumbai weather update, said a high tide will occur at 3.10 pm, reaching a height of 3.76 metres, while a low tide is expected at 9.10 pm dropping to 0.85 metres. Tomorrow, high tide is predicted at 4.16 am with a height of 3.91 metres and low tide at 10.17 am at 2.17 metres.

The BMC had earlier stated on Monday that the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, have reached 97.96 per cent. Based on data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water stock of the Mumbai lakes stands at 14,17,777 million litres at present, or 97.96 per cent of their capacity.

Cloudy skies in Delhi, AQI in 'moderate' category

The minimum temperature in the national capital has settled a notch above normal at 24.9 degrees Celsius, news agency PTI reported, quoting IMD. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 am, the humidity level was recorded at 88 per cent, it added.

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy skies. The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 155 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', while that between 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 is 'moderate', 201 and 300 is 'poor', 301 and 400 is 'very poor', and 401 and 500 is 'severe'.