An enumerator visits a dairy farmer in Aarey Milk Colony for livestock census

The Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department kicked off the 21st livestock census in Mumbai on November 25 as per the directives of the Centre.

Speaking to mid-day, Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry in Mumbai Dr Shailesh Pethe said that the census program is being jointly conducted by the Animal Husbandry Department, the Government of Maharashtra, and the BMC, using mobile technology.

For this, Pethe said, enumerators and supervisors have been appointed by the animal husbandry department, state government, and the BMC.

“The enumerators will visit each house and farm and divide the animal keepers into household, household industry, and non-household activities. They will record the species of animals available to them (e.g., dogs, cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats, poultry birds), according to their age, sex, and breed, and record it on the mobile application," said Dr Pethe.

The census will continue till February 28, 2025. The BMC during this period has appealed to the citizens to provide information and cooperate with the enumerators. The livestock census provides data on the population and distribution of various types of livestock in the city, including cattle, buffaloes, goats, sheep, pigs, and poultry.

The census is usually conducted periodically by government authorities to monitor and manage livestock resources, understand the economic impact of livestock on local communities, and implement policies for animal health and welfare.