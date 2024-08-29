State govt, BMC to conduct Livestock Census from September to December; dogs, goats, pigs, cows, buffaloes, etc, will be counted

Door-to-door visits will be conducted in all villages and urban wards

The 21st Livestock Census, a nationwide initiative to assess the country's livestock wealth, is set to commence in Mumbai from September to December this year. The BMC and the Department of Animal Husbandry, Government of Maharashtra, will collaborate on this door-to-door operation.

The census aims to gather data on domestic animals and birds from every household, providing a comprehensive overview of the livestock population. Enumerators will visit all villages and urban wards to count various species, including cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats, poultry, dogs, and more. Information on breed, age, and sex will also be collected.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, conducts the livestock census every five years. The last census was held in 2019.

Dr Shailesh Pethe, Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry in Mumbai, urged housing society office bearers and managing committees to grant access to enumerators to ensure accurate data collection from all households in the city.

The livestock census in Mumbai provides data on the population and distribution of various types of livestock in the city, including cattle, buffaloes, goats, sheep, pigs, and poultry. This census is usually conducted periodically by government authorities to monitor and manage livestock resources, understand the economic impact of livestock on local communities, and implement policies for animal health and welfare.

