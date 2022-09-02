Mumbai: Local train hits drum full of stones on track, railway initiates probe

Railway officials said they were investigating how did the drum come close to rail tracks. Sources said such drum and ballast are usually used by railway engineering teams.
Drum dashed with the local creating loud noise (L) and Ashok Sharma, motorman. Pic/Rajendra Aklekar
Passengers of a Khopoli-bound local train had a narrow escape after the train dashed a drum full of stones and ballast near Sandhurst Road station. The alertness of the motorman averted a major mishap.
Railway officials said they were investigating how did the drum come close to rail tracks. Sources said such drum and ballast are usually used by railway engineering teams.
"Ashok Sharma, motorman of KP-7 fast local which departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 3.10 pm on 1.9.2022 noticed that there is a drum lying on the track at km 2/435 (between CSMT-Byculla). He applied emergency brakes but the drum dashed with the local creating loud noise and stopped," Central Railway spokesperson said.
Also Read: Mumbai dabbawalas inspire Ganesha idol maker, see pics
"Sharma first secured the local and after getting down from the local found that the drum was full of stones and ballast. Had he not applied the brake, the impact could have damaged cock, jumper wire, etc of the train. The drum was removed with the help of passengers. Due to this the train was late by 5 minutes at Byculla but reached Kalyan station on time," he said.
"A case has been registered against an unknown person under section 154 at RPF Post, Byculla," he added.