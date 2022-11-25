×
Mumbai local train: Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday

Updated on: 25 November,2022 06:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

During the block period, all slow line trains will be operated on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central. Due to this, some Up and Down suburban trains will remain cancelled

Mumbai local train: Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday

Representational Pic


The Western Railway (WR) will have a jumbo block between Churchgate railway station and Mumbai Central railway station on Sunday, the WR said.


In an official press release, the WR said, "To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, five hours jumbo block will be taken on Up and Down slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm on November 27.



The press release issued by CPRO, WR, Sumit Thakur said, during the block period, all slow line trains will be operated on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central. Due to this, some Up and Down suburban trains will remain cancelled. 

"Detailed information to it will be available with concerned station masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements," it said.

