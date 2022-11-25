×
Breaking News
Thane sees first measles death; Bhiwandi has 455 suspected cases
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 18 new cases
Mumbai Crime: 38-year-old man held for cheating and snatching mobile phones
Serum Institute Whatsapp duping case: Seven held, main accused on the run
Shraddha Walkar murder case should be heard by fast-track court: Ajit Pawar

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Two new Covid 19 cases reported in Thane active tally at 19

Two new Covid-19 cases reported in Thane, active tally at 19

Updated on: 25 November,2022 06:04 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

No death was reported on November 25, the toll remained unchanged at 2,164

Two new Covid-19 cases reported in Thane, active tally at 19

Representational Pic


Thane on Friday reported two new cases of Covid-19, the fresh cases took the overall tally to 1,97,400, an official release by the Thane municipal corporation said.


No death was reported on November 25, the toll remained unchanged at 2,164, it added.



Also Read: Thane: Three injured as leopard enters Kalyan housing society; big cat captured


Thane now has 19 active cases in the district, it further said.

4 Covid-19 positive patient recovered and were discharged from the hospital on Friday. It took the count of total recoveries in Thane to 1,95,217, the release said.

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
thane Coronavirus maharashtra news mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK