Two new Covid-19 cases reported in Thane, active tally at 19

Thane on Friday reported two new cases of Covid-19, the fresh cases took the overall tally to 1,97,400, an official release by the Thane municipal corporation said.
No death was reported on November 25, the toll remained unchanged at 2,164, it added.
Thane now has 19 active cases in the district, it further said.
4 Covid-19 positive patient recovered and were discharged from the hospital on Friday. It took the count of total recoveries in Thane to 1,95,217, the release said.